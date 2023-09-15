Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The owner of a Fort Wayne BBQ restaurant is facing several felony charges following a drug bust on Thursday, court records show.

Documents say undercover investigators purchased cocaine from 47-year-old Derek Taylor once in August and then again in September. The Fort Wayne Police Department says its officers then began surveillance on Taylor’s home, seeing “large amounts” of traffic coming and going at all hours.

Detectives also spotted people walking from his home across the street to his business, Big Momma’s Kitchen at 1307 Oxford St. Then on September 14, investigators served search warrants on both Taylor’s home and business.

While searching his home, police say they found 1,466 grams of fentanyl. That’s enough to potentially kill over 700,000 people, as just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, according to the DEA.

They also found 53 grams of M-30 pills that contained fentanyl, nearly 78 grams of cocaine, and 281 grams of heroin. Officers also found several scales and three guns in his home, as well as a handgun in his restaurant, which police say did not appear to be operating.

Overall, police estimated the drugs had a street value of over $267,616.

Taylor is currently charged with five dealing cocaine or narcotics charges, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and maintaining a common nuisance.

