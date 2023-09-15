15-year-old hurt in Garrett shooting, ISP says

Indiana State Police officials say they are investigating a shooting in Garrett on Friday.
Indiana State Police officials say they are investigating a shooting in Garrett on Friday.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officials say they are investigating a shooting in Garrett that left a 15-year-old hurt Friday.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker says they were called to a home on West Keyser Street, near Garrett Bowl, around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound on his leg.

They believe it is an isolated incident and there is no existing threat to the community.

The teen was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His parents have been contacted and are with him, police say.

As a precaution, nearby schools held off on dismissal. The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District sent an alert to parents, saying they were waiting for an all-clear before sending students home. They got that all-clear within 10 minutes.

The school district’s dismissal was also impacted on Monday as police engaged in a standoff with 59-year-old John Costanzo.

Leaders of the City’s Facebook page shared the following message, saying the building is on lockdown as the shooting happened “not far” from City Hall.

We’re working to learn more about the situation from police. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The crash happened along eastbound U.S. 30 near County Line Road around 4:30 p.m.

Lanes blocked on U.S. 30 near County Line Road as crews investigate crash

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says crews are responding to a crash Friday afternoon along U.S. 30 in Columbia City.

News

First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Friday evening and start to the weekend. Rain on the way. 09/15/2023

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Crime

18-year-old Willie Oxendine (left) and 18-year-old Alonzo Johnson (right).

Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrests three in Friday drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
What started out as a routine traffic stop for a Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday morning turned into a drug bust that netted three arrests.

News

Allen County Partnership for Water Quality: Keeping Storm Drains Clean

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

INsight - Stephen Shannon’s Jewelers Midwest Jewelry Acadamy

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

Downtown Fort Wayne

City announces new resources, app to help non-English-speaking residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The City of Fort Wayne is working to give non-English-speaking residents more resources to better communicate with local government officials and offices.

21Investigates

New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single...

New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Karli VanCleave
The American Immigration Council’s new study shows immigrants play a crucial role in Allen County’s economy. It says, immigrants make up about 7% of Allen County’s population. In 2019, immigrants spent $496 million and paid more than $99 million in taxes.

News

Tech Tips: Don’t Lose Your Head Over a Lost Phone

INsight - Tech Tips: Don’t Lose Your Head Over a Lost Phone

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single year

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

FILE PHOTO

DNR: Child killed in ORV accident in Morgan County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says its officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that left a child dead Thursday evening.