15-year-old hurt in Garrett shooting, ISP says

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) officials say they are investigating a shooting in Garrett that left a 15-year-old hurt Friday.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Walker says they were called to a home on West Keyser Street, near Garrett Bowl, around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound on his leg.

They believe it is an isolated incident and there is no existing threat to the community.

The teen was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His parents have been contacted and are with him, police say.

As a precaution, nearby schools held off on dismissal. The Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District sent an alert to parents, saying they were waiting for an all-clear before sending students home. They got that all-clear within 10 minutes.

The school district’s dismissal was also impacted on Monday as police engaged in a standoff with 59-year-old John Costanzo.

Leaders of the City’s Facebook page shared the following message, saying the building is on lockdown as the shooting happened “not far” from City Hall.

We’re working to learn more about the situation from police. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.