WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Thursday, September 14
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Thursday, September 14.

  • A fatal crash on US 24 leaves two people dead.
  • In Decatur, Police are investigating a murder-suicide.
  • Two Fort Wayne women have been charged with the death of a child.
  • There’s a chance you can watch the Delphi murders trial as attorneys push for cameras to be in the courtroom.

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Phony Police Scams
