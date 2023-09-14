Silver Alert issued for 11-year-old Gary boy

Damarion Dylan Martin
Damarion Dylan Martin(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GARY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Gary ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old Northwest Indiana boy.

The Gary Police Department says Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police say Martin is 4 feet, 5 inches, 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School hoodie, navy blue pants, and black New Balance shoes.

Indiana State Police say in a news release that Martin may be in extreme danger or require medical assistance.

If anyone has information, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or call 911.

