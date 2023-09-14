Silver Alert canceled for 11-year-old Gary boy

Damarion Dylan Martin
Damarion Dylan Martin(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARY, Ind. (WPTA) - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Damarion Martin has been canceled. Police gave no further information on the cancellation.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Police in Gary ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old Northwest Indiana boy.

The Gary Police Department says Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police say Martin is 4 feet, 5 inches, 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School hoodie, navy blue pants, and black New Balance shoes.

Indiana State Police say in a news release that Martin may be in extreme danger or require medical assistance.

If anyone has information, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East State Blvd., Crescent ave. to see traffic pattern changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
City officials announced there will be traffic pattern changes happening at a portion of East State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.

Crime

Decatur police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Decatur Police Department says they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Tuesday evening.

Special Segments

Walk in the Park: Riverfront FW’s Sensory Convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Krista Miller and Evan Harris
Krista Miller talks with Sarah Umbdenstock from Riverfront Fort Wayne about the upcoming Sensory Expo.

Community

Military Appreciation Day PFW

PFW to hold Military Appreciation Day events Thursday; public welcome

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Purdue Fort Wayne Military Student Services encourages the public to come be a part of their third annual Military Appreciation Day on Thursday on the PFW campus.

News

Crash on U.S. 30 blocks eastbound lanes, causes heavy traffic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A crash created traffic delays along U.S. 30.

Latest News

News

Walk in the Park: Riverfront FW’s Sensory Convention

Walk in the Park: Riverfront FW's Sensory Convention

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

The City leaders in New Haven have released their plans for a new indoor fieldhouse.

New Haven announces plans for its new indoor fieldhouse

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kevin Pearson
The City leaders in New Haven have released their plans for a new indoor fieldhouse.

News

Brauntae Johnson - Player of the Week

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Northrop vs. Carroll Boys Soccer 9/13/23

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Families dealing with continued shortage of ADHD medications

Families dealing with continued shortage of ADHD medications

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Some families are struggling to find solutions to the shortage of ADHD medications.