Silver Alert canceled for 11-year-old Gary boy

GARY, Ind. (WPTA) - UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Damarion Martin has been canceled. Police gave no further information on the cancellation.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Police in Gary ask for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old Northwest Indiana boy.

The Gary Police Department says Damarion Dylan Martin was last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police say Martin is 4 feet, 5 inches, 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last wearing a blue Lighthouse Charter School hoodie, navy blue pants, and black New Balance shoes.

Indiana State Police say in a news release that Martin may be in extreme danger or require medical assistance.

If anyone has information, contact the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or call 911.

