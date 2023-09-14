Public invited to veterans bridge dedication Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders invite the public to honor our veterans this weekend in Downtown.

Leaders say they will hold a dedication ceremony for the Fort Wayne Veterans Bridge on Sunday, September 17, at 7:30 p.m. at Lafayette and Superior Streets.

According to a news release, the ceremony will feature veterans, military officials from all branches, Mayor Henry, and other government officials.

The release says the ceremony will include a ribbon-cutting, flag ceremony, and a three-volley salute.

Officials say the bridge will be closed to traffic, from East Main Street to the Old Fort from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., and parking will be available at the Wayne Township Trustee Office, Citizens Square parking lot located at Clinton Street and East Berry Street, and the parking lot located at Clinton and Wayne Street.

Transportation will be available from the Wayne and Berry Street lots.

For those who cannot attend but want to watch a livestream, click here.

