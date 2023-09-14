POLICE: Two killed in crash on U.S. 24 in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people have been killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24.

Police say the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 24 at Bruick Road around 2 p.m. They say two people have been pronounced dead and one other person is in serious condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as all lanes are blocked at this time.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

