PFW to hold Military Appreciation Day events Thursday; public welcome

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne Military Student Services encourages the public to come be a part of their third annual Military Appreciation Day on Thursday on the PFW campus.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Science Mall on PFW’s campus.

Event organizers say there will be interactive experiences that let you get a glimpse into what the service is like, free food and coffee, guest speakers and more. They encourage the public to come to the event to take part in appreciating our veterans and active-duty military members.

The event is supported by the PFW Military Student Services program which aims to help transition veterans and service members back into the classroom.

For more information on PFW’s Military Student Services, visit here.

