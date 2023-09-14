New Haven announces plans for its new indoor fieldhouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City leaders in New Haven have released their plans for a new indoor fieldhouse.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael presented the artwork for the new project at the Greater Fort Wayne Economic Development Summit on Wednesday.

The project is called ‘Fields of Grace’ and is in partnership with Indianapolis-based Card and Associates.

Officials said it will feature five hardwood indoor courts for basketball and volleyball, pickleball courts, turf, and convention space with support infrastructure. Also eight outdoor multi-use fields with a heavy focus on baseball and softball.

It will be located on Minnich Road near Interstate-469.

