New Haven announces plans for its new indoor fieldhouse

The City leaders in New Haven have released their plans for a new indoor fieldhouse.
The City leaders in New Haven have released their plans for a new indoor fieldhouse.(WPTA)
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City leaders in New Haven have released their plans for a new indoor fieldhouse.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael presented the artwork for the new project at the Greater Fort Wayne Economic Development Summit on Wednesday.

The project is called ‘Fields of Grace’ and is in partnership with Indianapolis-based Card and Associates.

Officials said it will feature five hardwood indoor courts for basketball and volleyball, pickleball courts, turf, and convention space with support infrastructure. Also eight outdoor multi-use fields with a heavy focus on baseball and softball.

It will be located on Minnich Road near Interstate-469.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD says they are searching for Montana Warner, wanted on burglary and probation violation...
Allen County police searching for wanted man, residents asked to call police with info
Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says
Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. rock quarry
Crews search for driver after his truck plunged hundreds of feet into Indiana quarry
Some parents with children in Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) say...
Parents in Huntington County Community Schools upset about the purchase of Redi-Med building for administration offices
John Costanzo
Garrett man involved in police standoff Monday charged with rape

Latest News

Brauntae Johnson - Player of the Week
Northrop vs. Carroll Boys Soccer 9/13/23
Families dealing with continued shortage of ADHD medications
Families dealing with continued shortage of ADHD medications
Families dealing with continued shortage of ADHD medications