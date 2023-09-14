Fort Wayne man sentenced to 18 years for drug, firearm charges

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was sentenced to a little more than 18 years in prison for drug and firearm offenses, U.S. District Court officials said in a news release.

The court says 42-year-old Joshua Letner of Fort Wayne was sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Letner’s total sentence was 18 years, followed by five years of probation.

Court documents say between March 2020 and October 2021, Letner possessed and distributed controlled substances, including nearly 50 grams of meth, in Fort Wayne.

Documents also say Letner, a convicted felon, also had a gun in his possession.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

