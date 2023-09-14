Families dealing with continued shortage of ADHD medications

CONVERSE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been a month since Dawn Young has been able to get her son’s Vyvanse prescription filled.

Vyvanse is a drug commonly used to help people with ADHD manage their symptoms. Without it, life can be difficult.

“It can be very stressful on the person, not having their medicine to cope with the extra energy,” Young said.

There are many reasons for the nationwide shortage, such as manufacturing delays, which has caused problems for those dealing with the disorder.

Young says they tried Adderall as an alternative, but it only caused more problems.

“He was on Adderall for two days and had a very violent outburst,” Young said.

On top of that, Young says alternative medications don’t always work and can cost more.

“It’s going to be a hole in the pocket just to try and get them,” Young said.

As the scarcity of ADHD medications continue to be an issue, Young advises adults to be more patient with kids.

“Just be more understanding and cautious if they’re not on their meds, because not being on their meds for so long, that does affect a person,” Young said.

Officials say there is no timeframe for when the shortage will end.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.