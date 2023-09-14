East State Blvd., Crescent ave. to see traffic pattern changes

(Pexels.com)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials announced there will be traffic pattern changes happening at a portion of East State Boulevard and Crescent Avenue.

Starting Monday, September 18, traffic on East State Blvd. will only allow for eastbound traffic between Kentucky Avenue and Alabama Avenue.

According to a news release, there will be a marked detour for westbound traffic using North Anthony Boulevard and Lake Avenue.

Crescent Avenue will remain closed at the intersection with East State Boulevard up to Lynn Avenue. The southern part of the Crescent/State intersection will stay open.

Officials say the restrictions and closures are part of several City of Fort Wayne Department projects to replace water mains, update sidewalks, and curb ramps, install traffic signal upgrades, and replace pavement at the intersection in phases.

City leaders say the traffic changes will be in place through September 29.

