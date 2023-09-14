Decatur police investigating apparent murder-suicide

(MGN)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - The Decatur Police Department says they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on 61-year-old John Evans and 58-year-old Jill Evans at their Park Place home. Officers say someone called in and said they were concerned because they had not been able to get ahold of Jill all day.

When officers arrived, they say they found both John and Jill dead at the scene. Detectives believe John shot Jill before taking his own life hours before their arrival.

The department says they do not believe the community is in any kind of ongoing threat, saying it appears to be “a very unfortunate isolated tragedy.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time, police say.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FWPD says they are searching for Montana Warner, wanted on burglary and probation violation...
Allen County police searching for wanted man, residents asked to call police with info
Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says
Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. rock quarry
Crews search for driver after his truck plunged hundreds of feet into Indiana quarry
Some parents with children in Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) say...
Parents in Huntington County Community Schools upset about the purchase of Redi-Med building for administration offices
John Costanzo
Garrett man involved in police standoff Monday charged with rape

Latest News

East State Blvd., Crescent ave. to see traffic pattern changes
Walk in the Park: Riverfront FW’s Sensory Convention
Military Appreciation Day PFW
PFW to hold Military Appreciation Day events Thursday; public welcome
Crash on U.S. 30 blocks eastbound lanes, causes heavy traffic