Decatur police investigating apparent murder-suicide

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - The Decatur Police Department says they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that took place Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check on 61-year-old John Evans and 58-year-old Jill Evans at their Park Place home. Officers say someone called in and said they were concerned because they had not been able to get ahold of Jill all day.

When officers arrived, they say they found both John and Jill dead at the scene. Detectives believe John shot Jill before taking his own life hours before their arrival.

The department says they do not believe the community is in any kind of ongoing threat, saying it appears to be “a very unfortunate isolated tragedy.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time, police say.

