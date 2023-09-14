Crash on U.S. 30 blocks eastbound lanes, causes heavy traffic

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - A crash created traffic delays along U.S. 30.

According to INDOT, the crash happened around 4:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes at the intersection with State Road 205 on the eastern side of Columbia City.

The crash was reportedly between two semi-trucks, but it is unclear whether there were any injuries from the collision.

INDOT reports that all eastbound lanes will be blocked for the next hour.

