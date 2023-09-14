Couple charged with neglect in 1-year-old’s death

26-year-old Chrisona Denea Bright (left) and 24-year-old Sharon Marie Myers (right)
26-year-old Chrisona Denea Bright (left) and 24-year-old Sharon Marie Myers (right)(staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women are facing neglect charges after court documents say a 1-year-old left in their care died of traumatic injuries.

Court documents say police were called to a home around 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 on reports that a 1-year-old was unconscious and having difficulty breathing. The baby was then rushed to an area hospital, where a doctor found she had a traumatic brain injury and her left lung had collapsed.

After more tests, they say the injuries appeared to be from “non-accidental trauma” in the form of “violent shaking.” The child was pronounced dead a week later, on Aug. 17.

Court documents say the child’s mother left the 1-year-old with 24-year-old Sharon Myers and 26-year-old Chrisona Bright, who were dating and living together. Bright asked the woman to have her child stay the night on Aug. 9 so she could continue playing with her daughter.

When the woman went back the next morning to pick up her child, she said Myers was holding the baby up but couldn’t keep her head stable. She said she immediately took her child out to her car and called 911. Paramedics then arrived and took her to the hospital.

She said Myers and Bright went to the hospital as well, but once people started questioning them about what happened, they left. The woman said despite multiple attempts to get a statement from them to better understand what happened, she never heard back from them.

A Department of Child Services Family Case Manager later spoke with Myers, who admitted to doing fentanyl the morning the girl was rushed to the hospital. She said the baby appeared to be fine aside from her “breathing funny,” and didn’t know what happened to her.

Both Myers and Bright were arrested on September 13 on three neglect charges, including neglect resulting in death.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

File - A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 in Louisville, Ky.,...

Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s three automakers remain far apart in contract talks and the union is preparing to strike.

News

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people have been killed in a crash Thursday...

POLICE: Two killed in crash on U.S. 24 in New Haven

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people have been killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 24.

News

Don Ayers Honda: Awarded for 50 Years of Service to the Fort Wayne Community

INsight - Don Ayers Honda: Awarded for 50 Years of Service to the Fort Wayne Community

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

21Alive News at Noon

Rep. Smaltz proposes renaming stretch of I-69 in honor of fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

Latest News

News

Welcome to the 22nd Annual Senior Information Fair

INsight - Welcome to the 22nd Annual Senior Information Fair

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Decatur police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

21Alive News at Noon

Grant County police send safety tips after resident reports finding AirTags on personal property

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

Public invited to veterans bridge dedication Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at 11

New Haven announces plans for its new indoor fieldhouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

21Alive News at 11

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation reveals updated Foster Park Master Plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 11