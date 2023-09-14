Attorneys file motion to allow broadcast cameras in courtroom for Delphi murder proceedings

A hearing to rule on the motion has not yet been set
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into the Carroll County Courthouse by police officers for his hearing on June 15, 2023.(WTHR)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameras could soon be allowed inside the courtroom for Delphi double murder suspect Richard Allen’s hearings.

The motion, attached below, was filed in Carroll County by Richard Allen’s defense team and asks for public broadcasting of future proceedings in the courtroom.

BACKGROUND: Judge releases court documents in Delphi murder case, Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 killing of Libby German and Abby Williams, a case that garnered national attention.

In 2021, courtrooms in Allen County welcomed cameras for a pilot program. For four months, television cameras were allowed inside trials and hearings at the Allen County Courthouse. Judge Fran Gull was one of five judges across Indiana chosen to be a part of the program.

Gull is currently the special judge assigned to Allen’s case out of Carroll County.

This May, a new state law was enacted that allows cameras in the courtrooms. Under the rule, cameras are prohibited in court unless authorized by the judge. A judge may also revoke authorization at any time for any reason.

A hearing to rule on this motion has not been set. A jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024, at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Don Ayers Honda: Awarded for 50 Years of Service to the Fort Wayne Community

INsight - Don Ayers Honda: Awarded for 50 Years of Service to the Fort Wayne Community

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

21Alive News at Noon

Rep. Smaltz proposes renaming stretch of I-69 in honor of fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey

Updated: 12 minutes ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

Welcome to the 22nd Annual Senior Information Fair

INsight - Welcome to the 22nd Annual Senior Information Fair

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Decatur police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

21Alive News at Noon

Grant County police send safety tips after resident reports finding AirTags on personal property

Updated: 23 minutes ago
21Alive News at Noon

Latest News

News

21Alive News at Noon

Public invited to veterans bridge dedication Sunday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at 11

New Haven announces plans for its new indoor fieldhouse

Updated: 32 minutes ago
21Alive News at 11

News

21Alive News at 11

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation reveals updated Foster Park Master Plan

Updated: 33 minutes ago
21Alive News at 11

News

21Alive News at 11

National Fireworks Association to hold fireworks show in Auburn Friday

Updated: 34 minutes ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge project renderings

Public invited to veterans bridge dedication Sunday

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
City leaders invite the public to honor our veterans this weekend in Downtown.