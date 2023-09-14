Attorneys file motion to allow broadcast cameras in courtroom for Delphi murder proceedings

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameras could soon be allowed inside the courtroom for Delphi double murder suspect Richard Allen’s hearings.

The motion, attached below, was filed in Carroll County by Richard Allen’s defense team and asks for public broadcasting of future proceedings in the courtroom.

BACKGROUND: Judge releases court documents in Delphi murder case, Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 killing of Libby German and Abby Williams, a case that garnered national attention.

In 2021, courtrooms in Allen County welcomed cameras for a pilot program. For four months, television cameras were allowed inside trials and hearings at the Allen County Courthouse. Judge Fran Gull was one of five judges across Indiana chosen to be a part of the program.

Gull is currently the special judge assigned to Allen’s case out of Carroll County.

This May, a new state law was enacted that allows cameras in the courtrooms. Under the rule, cameras are prohibited in court unless authorized by the judge. A judge may also revoke authorization at any time for any reason.

A hearing to rule on this motion has not been set. A jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024, at 9 a.m.

