48th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival kicks off this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s a sure sign that fall is on its way—the Johnny Appleseed Festival will be welcoming thousands of visitors to The Fort this weekend.

The two-day event is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s held at Johnny Appleseed Park, near the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The fest features music, games, food, demonstrations, and handmade crafts common in the 1800s. Since 1974, the event has been held as a way to remember and honor John Chapman, aka “Johnny Appleseed”, whose gravesite is at the park

The family-friendly event also has children’s games, mazes, and a petting zoo for all ages to enjoy. For the first time since the pandemic, the hand-powered carnival rides that are run by the Boy Scouts will return this year, situated by the river.

In the spirit of Johnny Appleseed and in honor of Hunger Action Month, officials say they are holding a food drive for Community Harvest Food Bank. There will be collection barrels placed all across the festival grounds for donations of non-perishable items.

You can view a full list of vendors and additional event information like a map, parking, and an entertainment schedule below.

Organizers say they are encouraging people to use free remote parking at PFW and Concordia’s Zolner Stadium. They say there will be shuttle buses to take attendees to the festival grounds that start an hour before the festival and go until one hour after.

Because of safety concerns, pets are not allowed at the festival.

