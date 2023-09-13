WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Wednesday, September 13
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Wednesday, September 13.

  • UAW union talks with major automakers continue with the deadline less than 48 hours away.
  • Indy high school basketball coach on leave after an alleged assault on a student.
  • Police are searching for a man for a probation violation out of DeKalb County.
  • National manhunt ends as police capture escaped prisoner from Pennsylvania.

