Officials remind public of 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - During Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, The Allen County Department of Health wants to remind people they are not alone.

The department says if anyone is feeling alone or having thoughts of suicide, to call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Officials say the lifeline is also for people who are not in a crisis and urge people to speak up if they are struggling.

Health officials say the lifeline is free and confidential.

