National Fireworks Association to hold fireworks show in Auburn Friday

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The National Fireworks Association kicked off its 2023 convention in Fort Wayne on Monday ahead of its planned fireworks demo show.

This year’s convention kicked off at the Grand Wayne Convention Center downtown, and Visit Fort Wayns says the event brings more than 100 vendors and 1,000 national and international attendees.

The organization says nightly demonstrations are held at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, and the public is invited to attend the Friday night demonstration at 8 p.m.

Organizers say anyone wanting to attend will need to bring their chairs or blankets.

The final day for the expo and fireworks demonstrations will be on Friday, September 15.

For more information on the National Fireworks Association, click here.

FWPD says they are searching for Montana Warner, wanted on burglary and probation violation...

Allen County police searching for wanted man, residents asked to call police with info

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are searching for a wanted man.

Honor Flight 44

89 veterans take off towards Washington, D.C. for Honor Flight #44

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana sent 89 veterans and their guardians off towards Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning. It is the 44th Honor Flight in Northeast Indiana and the fourth flight of the year.

In the Arts: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”

In the Arts: "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change"

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
Linda Jackson chats with Rachelle Reinking from the Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne about the play, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change.”

Don Carlisle, the head varsity coach of the state champion Ben Davis High School boys...

State champion Ben Davis basketball coach on leave after alleged assault on student in gym class

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTHR
An Indianapolis mother says her son was punched in the mouth twice by his high school gym teacher.

No serious injuries in DeKalb County semi rollover crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
STOCK IMAGE: National Suicide Prevention Week is a campaign that focuses on informing the public.

Officials remind public of 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
During Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, The Allen County Department of Health wants to remind people they are not alone.

Officials remind public of 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline

Updated: 5 hours ago
Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting as 18-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago
John Costanzo

Garrett man involved in police standoff Monday charged with rape

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Police say a man who barricaded himself inside a Garrett Apartment on Monday has been charged with rape.

Garrett man involved in police standoff Monday charged with rape

Updated: 5 hours ago
