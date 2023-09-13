National Fireworks Association to hold fireworks show in Auburn Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The National Fireworks Association kicked off its 2023 convention in Fort Wayne on Monday ahead of its planned fireworks demo show.

This year’s convention kicked off at the Grand Wayne Convention Center downtown, and Visit Fort Wayns says the event brings more than 100 vendors and 1,000 national and international attendees.

The organization says nightly demonstrations are held at Kruse Plaza in Auburn, and the public is invited to attend the Friday night demonstration at 8 p.m.

Organizers say anyone wanting to attend will need to bring their chairs or blankets.

The final day for the expo and fireworks demonstrations will be on Friday, September 15.

For more information on the National Fireworks Association, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.