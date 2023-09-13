Grant County police send safety tips after residents report finding AirTags on personal property

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community to be vigilant about Air Tags following reports of the devices showing up unexpectedly on personal property.

The department says they have been alerted that people in the community have found some of the devices in or on their personal belongings.

They say the AirTags can facilitate stalking and enable domestic abusers, allowing the user to have real-time access to the target’s location.

“Air Tags can be used for sinister purposes, such as compulsive partners to follow their other half, toxic ex-partners to stalk their vulnerable former spouse, or even unscrupulous bosses tracking employees in the office, outside the office, traveling and telling the whereabouts of delivery staff,” Sheriff Del Garcia writes.

He says the tags, shown above, are about the size of a quarter and were designed to keep track of the user’s items, like keys and wallets. Police say if there is an AirTag in your vicinity, you will be alerted that one is moving with you. Apple says to follow these steps to make sure you receive such alerts.

The department says once you get that alert, you can do the following:

Tap and hold your Android or Apple smartphone to the white side of the AirTag Tap the notification that appears. This opens a website that provides information about the AirTag, including the serial number. Write down the number or take a screenshot that includes the number. Push down and twist counterclockwise on the white side of the AirTag. Take the cover off and remove the battery. Once you remove the battery, the location of the AirTag is no longer visible to its owner.

Sheriff Garcia says to contact your local law enforcement if you feel you are at risk.

