Garrett man involved in police standoff Monday charged with rape

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a man who barricaded himself inside a Garrett Apartment on Monday has been charged with rape.

According to police, 59-year-old John Costanzo was arrested after a three-and-a-half-hour standoff with police when police tried to serve a warrant at a home on south Hamsher Street.

The standoff impacted Garrett schools as parents could only pick up their children while police were at the scene.

Police say they believed Costanzo was armed and dangerous at one point.

Costanzo is held at the Steuben County Jail.

BACKGROUND: GKB School District’s dismissal impacted due to ‘active situation’ in City of Garrett

