Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation reveals updated Foster Park Master Plan

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation have revealed updated plans for improvements at the Foster Park Golf Course following months of planning.

Park officials first announced potential changes to the park’s golf course back in November. Then in April, department officials sent out an online survey to community members to help guide plans to revamp the golf course and trails at Foster Park in time for its centennial anniversary.

On Wednesday, leaders shared the latest improvement plans, which they say allow the current perimeter trail to remain unchanged following backlash about the trail moving.

Other updates include a new pavilion and clubhouse, a short game area, a practice range, a new paved trail, eliminating non-native trees, and adding a new garden entrance, among other things. You can view the vision boards in more detail here.

The parks department says an open house for community input on the proposals will be announced soon.

