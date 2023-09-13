Crews search for driver after his truck plunged hundreds of feet into Indiana quarry

Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. rock quarry
Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. rock quarry(Mulzer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE SANDY, Ind. (AP) — Conservation officers were searching a southern Indiana quarry Wednesday for a driver the day after his truck plunged hundreds of feet into a water-filled pit.

Emergency personnel were called to a Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. rock quarry about 2 p.m. Tuesday after the dump truck fell, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ law enforcement division said.

The DNR said a Mulzer employee was operating a dump truck weighing several tons near the edge of a water-filled pit when it slipped over the edge and plunged several hundred feet into the water.

The steep, unstable terrain near the pit hampered search efforts before Mulzer employees helped to build a temporary path allowing the officers to access the water by boat.

The DNR said sonar images taken from the boat confirmed the truck’s location and a remote-operated submersible with a camera and sonar would be used Wednesday “to further assess the vehicle before putting divers in the water.”

The quarry site is located close to the Ohio River near the unincorporated Crawford County village of Cape Sandy, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a...
FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation
Fox Point Trail shooting
Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting as 18-year-old
One person dead, another injured after overnight shooting
Elderly Indiana couple traveling in golf cart die after it collides with a car along rural road
FWPD says they are searching for Montana Warner, wanted on burglary and probation violation...
Allen County police searching for wanted man, residents asked to call police with info

Latest News

Grant County police send safety tips after residents report finding AirTags on personal property
Master Trooper James Bailey was killed in the line of duty on March 3.
Rep. Smaltz proposes renaming stretch of I-69 in honor of fallen ISP Master Trooper James Bailey
The Hair Department: Awaken Hair Care
INSIGHT - The Hair Department: Awaken Hair Care
21Alive News at Noon
Allen County police searching for wanted man, residents asked to call police with info