Braun, among others, pushing for ban on federal mask mandates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun is currently supporting an effort to ban the federal government from imposing mask mandates.

He claims masks were ineffective during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This would be to prevent a federal ban using that as a tool that you can mandate across the country,” Braun said.

Braun was a co-sponsor of the mask-banning bill, called the Freedom to Breathe Act, that was blocked by Democrats last week.

Braun has just over a year left as Senator and says his reason for pursuing this effort is inspired by the people of Indiana.

“I’ve travel and visit all 92 counties, number one, and I’m worried mostly about what Hoosiers tell me,” Braun said.

The bill was met with scrutiny from other senators. Some calling it a “distraction” and “misleading”.

Braun says legislation wouldn’t apply to hospitals or nursing homes.

Braun acknowledges there may be cases where mask mandating is necessary in the future, but adds the legislation is something he feels firmly about.

“We ought to pay attention to the science and if it makes sense, then I’m okay with the stuff that they might recommend,” Braun said. “But I’m going to always be leery about mandates coming from that federal government.”

