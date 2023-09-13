Allen County police searching for wanted man, residents asked to call police with info

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are searching for a wanted man.

In a Public Safety Alert sent to residents late Tuesday morning, the department says they are searching for 28-year-old Montana Warner, wanted on burglary and probation violation warrants out of DeKalb County.

According to online records, Warner is said to have several tattoos including a skull on his right arm, “In Loving Memory of Dylan” on his right shoulder, “Hustle” on his upper right arm, “Hard” on his lower left arm, a Jordan symbol on his left leg, and “Only God Can Judge Me” on his left arm.

He is suspected to be in the area near Matea Park, off of Union Chapel Road, after officers found a vehicle he’s been seen using recently.

They say if you see him, do not approach him and ask you to call police at 260-449-3000.

