89 veterans take off towards Washington, D.C. for Honor Flight #44

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana sent 89 veterans and their guardians off towards Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning. It is the 44th Honor Flight in Northeast Indiana and the fourth flight of the year.

The flight included 2 Post World War II, nine Korean War, 11 Cold War, 59 Vietnam, one Panama, 4 Desert Storm/Shield and 3 Iraqi Freedom veterans. HFNEI notes there were four women veterans on this flight.

There is a Welcome Home celebration planned at the Fort Wayne International Airport for 9 p.m. Wednesday night. HFNEI organizers say to plan to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.

There is one more Honor Flight planned for 2023 that will be on October 11th.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a...
FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation
Fox Point Trail shooting
Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting as 18-year-old
One person dead, another injured after overnight shooting
Elderly Indiana couple traveling in golf cart die after it collides with a car along rural road
Anthony Stinson, a 13-year-old who suffered severe head injuries when he was hit Saturday by a...
13-year-old hit by police car will be taken off life support, mother says

Latest News

National Fireworks Association to hold fireworks show in Auburn Friday
FWPD says they are searching for Montana Warner, wanted on burglary and probation violation...
Allen County police searching for wanted man, residents asked to call police with info
In the Arts: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”
In the Arts: “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”
Don Carlisle, the head varsity coach of the state champion Ben Davis High School boys...
State champion Ben Davis basketball coach on leave after alleged assault on student in gym class