89 veterans take off towards Washington, D.C. for Honor Flight #44

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Honor Flight Northeast Indiana sent 89 veterans and their guardians off towards Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning. It is the 44th Honor Flight in Northeast Indiana and the fourth flight of the year.

The flight included 2 Post World War II, nine Korean War, 11 Cold War, 59 Vietnam, one Panama, 4 Desert Storm/Shield and 3 Iraqi Freedom veterans. HFNEI notes there were four women veterans on this flight.

There is a Welcome Home celebration planned at the Fort Wayne International Airport for 9 p.m. Wednesday night. HFNEI organizers say to plan to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.

There is one more Honor Flight planned for 2023 that will be on October 11th.

