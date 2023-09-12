WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Tuesday, September 12
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Tuesday, September 12.

  • Coroner identifies Man shot and killed in an early morning apartment complex shooting.
  • A rolled-over semi caused a shutdown on State Road 8.
  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appointed a committee for impeachment aimed at President Biden.
  • New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be out for the season.

Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a...
FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation
ISP say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that...
Driver killed after stray tire hits car on I-70
One person dead, another injured after overnight shooting
50-year-old James Edward Amstutz of Fremont was arrested following a drug bust in Fremont.
Man arrested after ‘large quantities’ of meth found in Fremont drug bust
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District
GKB School District’s dismissal impacted due to ‘active situation’ in City of Garrett

Some parents with children in Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) say...
Parents in Huntington County Community Schools upset about the purchase of Redi-Med building for administration offices
Parents in Huntington County Community Schools upset about the purchase of Redi-Med building...
Parents in Huntington County Community Schools upset about the purchase of Redi-Med building for adm
Some parents with children in Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) say...
Huntington Thumbnail
More potentially deadly drugs have been taken off the streets, but J.A.V.A. is working with...
J.A.V.A. partners with FWPD on annoymous tip line