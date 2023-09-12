Trail to Zero event returns to Fort Wayne Saturday

Trail to Zero
Trail to Zero(Summit Equestrian Center)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Trail to Zero event returns to Fort Wayne for the first time in nearly two years.

The event is held by the organization BraveHearts, and the event’s goal is to reduce the number of veteran suicides to zero. The last time this event was held in Fort Wayne was in 2021.

The organization says nearly 20 veterans die by suicide every day and wants to bring attention to this issue while also teaching people about equine-assisted therapy services.

Veterans from the Summit Equestrian Center and BraveHearts will take a 20-mile horse ride starting at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum at 8 a.m.

There will be other stops, including the Fraternal Order of Police, downtown to the Allen County Courthouse, and the University of Saint Francis before ending their ride back at the museum.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 16.

Organizers say the stops could change, and for more information on this event, visit BraveHearts’ website.

See below the route map for the ride.

Trail to Zero map
Trail to Zero map(Emily Almodovar | Allen County INfo)

