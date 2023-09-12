Tell Julian: A Visit to Zesto

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For decades now, folks in the summit city have bonded over their love of Zesto ice cream.

Owner of the St. Joe Zesto Evan Castle says if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

“We’ve had the same secret recipe for over 70 years, and we haven’t changed a thing in it. So if you had Zesto 50 years ago and came back, it would be the same as when you left it,” said Castle.

Evan’s grandfather started the original Zesto on Broadway. And before taking over, his mother ran the St. Joe location. Evan grew up working in the ice cream shop, and when it was his turn to take over the family business, he wanted to freshen things up, while still maintaining those feelings of nostalgia.

“I’ve been trying to bring a lot of new specials to customers this year and updating the building. So I want everyone to experience Zesto just like they did 50 years ago at the Broadway location,” said Castle.

Zesto will be closing for the season at the end of September. That means you still have time to try some old and new treats, like apple cider slush, which is a part of the fall menu.

21Alive’s Julian Teekaram got to indulge in a s’mores sundae and an apple cider slush shake.

Watch the video to see her review!

