Tacos, Tequila & Margarita Fest returns to Headwaters Park Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Do you love tacos? Tequila? Margaritas? If you love one or all three, you can indulge at the returning Tacos, Tequila, and Margarita Fest this weekend.

Event organizers say this year, there will be 13 taco vendors, 10 tequila options, as well as a tequila sampling.

Organizers also say there will be four full bars and live entertainment.

Tickets for the event are $5 each, and the event will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on September 16.

According to the event’s Facebook page, this year’s event will be the final one.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.