Parents in Huntington County Community Schools upset about the purchase of Redi-Med building for administration offices

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Some parents with children in Huntington County Community School Corporation (HCCSC) say they’re not happy with the vote to purchase the old Redi-Med building for their administrative offices going through.

The vote to purchase the building was approved 4 to 2 by the school board last night. HCCSC currently has their administration offices at Salamonie Elementary School.

School board members say it will cost $575,000 to buy the building and another $925,000 to renovate it into a central office, equaling more than $1.5 million.

Hank Miller has three children who attend HCCSC schools, and he wishes they would use that money for something else.

“If it’s not helping a child out, and if it’s not helping a teacher out, these teachers are grinding every day, classrooms are not easy, right now that’s the only two acceptable things,” says Miller.

Miller also says he thinks Huntington North High School needs the money for renovations.

“We’re not quite sure why they’re spending the money on something like this when the high school needs a lot of attention,” says Miller.

In yesterday’s school board meeting, HCCSC Superintendent John Trout said they want to move to this location so the administration is closer to Huntington City.

“There are times we are needed quickly at certain locations,” says Trout.

Back in 2019, there was a referendum to increase taxes to pay for repairs and improvements to the high school, but it was voted down. The district says some work has been done since then.

