One person dead, another injured after overnight shooting

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the city’s far southeast side.

Police say the shooting took place in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartment complex around 1:50 Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, police say they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

Officers first to the scene gave the victims aid, and one was taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

The second man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

FWPD Homicide detectives say they went door to door to find witnesses or any video of the shooting.

Police say anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

This shooting is under investigation.

One person dead, another injured after overnight shooting

