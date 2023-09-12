No serious injuries in DeKalb County semi rollover crash

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says no one was seriously hurt after a semi truck rolled over into a ditch Tuesday morning.

Officers say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of SR 8 and CR 61. They say a semi truck driver was heading eastbound along SR 8 when his passenger side tires caught the edge of the road where there was no shoulder.

The 53-year-old driver told police he lost control of the passenger side, causing the truck and trailer to tip on its side, landing in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured and refused EMS treatment at the scene.

The department says roads in the area were shut down as crews cleaned up the crash but has since reopened.

