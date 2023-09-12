New brewery planned for downtown’s riverfront

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A “major private investment” was announced back in August for a brewery in the city’s north riverfront area.

According to the application, which was filed on September 8, developers say the location of MoRE Brewing Company will be at E. Fourth Street, between S. Clinton and N. Calhoun Streets.

City leaders said in an August release that the brewing company has three locations in the Chicago area and plans to invest nearly $6 million into the project.

According to the plans in the application, MoRE Brewing would be nearly 16,000 sq. ft. and sit on just a little more than 0.6 acres.

Developers say the building is planned to be two floors, with the craft brewery, main dining, and seating on the first floor, and terrace dining on the second floor.

City leaders say the construction of the brewery is part of Phase II of the Riverfront construction plan.

The hearing for this project is scheduled for Monday, October 9, at 5:30, at Citizens Square.

Developers hope to begin construction around March 2024 and complete the project by April 2025.

BACKGROUND: City announces private investment at North River site

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.