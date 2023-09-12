New brewery planned for downtown’s riverfront

More Brewing
More Brewing(Fort Wayne Plan Commission)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A “major private investment” was announced back in August for a brewery in the city’s north riverfront area.

According to the application, which was filed on September 8, developers say the location of MoRE Brewing Company will be at E. Fourth Street, between S. Clinton and N. Calhoun Streets.

City leaders said in an August release that the brewing company has three locations in the Chicago area and plans to invest nearly $6 million into the project.

According to the plans in the application, MoRE Brewing would be nearly 16,000 sq. ft. and sit on just a little more than 0.6 acres.

Developers say the building is planned to be two floors, with the craft brewery, main dining, and seating on the first floor, and terrace dining on the second floor.

City leaders say the construction of the brewery is part of Phase II of the Riverfront construction plan.

The hearing for this project is scheduled for Monday, October 9, at 5:30, at Citizens Square.

Developers hope to begin construction around March 2024 and complete the project by April 2025.

BACKGROUND: City announces private investment at North River site

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fox Point Trail shooting

Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting as 18-year-old

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the person who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

News

Elderly Indiana couple traveling in golf cart die after it collides with a car along rural road

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
An elderly Indiana couple traveling in a golf cart died after a car struck their vehicle along a rural road, authorities said.

News

21Alive News at Noon

GKB School District’s dismissal impacted due to ‘active situation’ in City of Garrett

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at Noon

Man arrested after ‘large quantities’ of meth found in Fremont drug bust

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at Noon

Latest News

News

21Alive News at Noon

Driver killed after stray tire hits car on I-70

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at 6

American Red Cross holding several blood drives amid national shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

21Alive News at 6

Trail to Zero event returns to Fort Wayne Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says no one was seriously hurt after a semi truck rolled...

No serious injuries in DeKalb County semi rollover crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says no one was seriously hurt after a semi truck rolled over into a ditch Tuesday morning.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: A Visit to Zesto

Tell Julian: A Visit to Zesto

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
For decades now, folks in the summit city have bonded over their love of Zesto ice cream.

News

Tell Julian: A Visit to Zesto

Tell Julian: A Visit to Zesto

Updated: 4 hours ago