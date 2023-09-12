J.A.V.A. partners with FWPD on annoymous tip line

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More potentially deadly drugs have been taken off the streets, but J.A.V.A. is working with police to increase that number.

Theresa Juillerat is a part of J.A.V.A. which stands for justice, accountability, and victim advocacy. Once her son passed away back in May of 2020, J.A.V.A. opened their doors to families who lost loved ones to fentanyl.

She shared with 21 Alive News a tool called “S.A.M.” it stands for sending anonymous message. It will send a message to the FWPD without revealing your identity. She tells us this tool has helped with a lot of cases.

“On May 12, 2020 when my son passed away, I was oblivious to fentanyl, to narcan and everything I learned in the three years since his passing. The alarming fact of what fentanyl... it just wreaks havoc on our families. It not only takes families. It not only takes someone that is very special away from us, but it also leaves behind children, siblings and just a whole community that is mourning their loss.”

Click here to be directed to J.A.V.A.’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.