Elderly Indiana couple traveling in golf cart die after it collides with a car along rural road

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — An elderly Indiana couple traveling in a golf cart died after a car struck their vehicle along a rural road, authorities said.

Sunday’s crash remains under investigation, but police said preliminary findings indicate a Chevrolet Impala was traveling north along a Howard County road about 6 p.m. when it collided with a northbound golf cart carrying the Kokomo couple.

Richard L. Calloway, 83, who was driving the golf cart, died at the crash scene just east of Kokomo, while his wife, Elaine M. Calloway, 75, died later at a hospital, Capt. Jordan Buckley of the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Impala’s driver, a 20-year-old Kempton man, was taken to a hospital for a blood draw that Indiana law requires after serious or fatal motor vehicle accidents.

Buckley said Tuesday that officials are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results and a crash reconstruction report before determining if the Impala’s driver could face charges.

Kokomo is about 40 miles (64 miles) north of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a...
FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation
ISP say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that...
Driver killed after stray tire hits car on I-70
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District
GKB School District’s dismissal impacted due to ‘active situation’ in City of Garrett
Kendallville police investigate a man reported to approach young girls.
Kendallville police investigate man approaching young girls
50-year-old James Edward Amstutz of Fremont was arrested following a drug bust in Fremont.
Man arrested after ‘large quantities’ of meth found in Fremont drug bust

Latest News

Fox Point Trail shooting
Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting as 18-year-old
21Alive News at Noon
GKB School District’s dismissal impacted due to ‘active situation’ in City of Garrett
21Alive News at Noon
Man arrested after ‘large quantities’ of meth found in Fremont drug bust
More Brewing
New brewery planned for downtown’s riverfront