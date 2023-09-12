Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting as 18-year-old

Fox Point Trail shooting
Fox Point Trail shooting(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the person who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartment complex. They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy under the age of 18 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner’s office has now identified the deceased as 18-year-old Ayvion Antoine Romel Parker of Fort Wayne. His death was ruled a homicide, marking the 16th in Allen County so far this year.

Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a...
FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation
ISP say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that...
Driver killed after stray tire hits car on I-70
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District
GKB School District’s dismissal impacted due to ‘active situation’ in City of Garrett
Kendallville police investigate a man reported to approach young girls.
Kendallville police investigate man approaching young girls
50-year-old James Edward Amstutz of Fremont was arrested following a drug bust in Fremont.
Man arrested after ‘large quantities’ of meth found in Fremont drug bust

Latest News

Elderly Indiana couple traveling in golf cart die after it collides with a car along rural road
21Alive News at Noon
GKB School District’s dismissal impacted due to ‘active situation’ in City of Garrett
21Alive News at Noon
Man arrested after ‘large quantities’ of meth found in Fremont drug bust
More Brewing
New brewery planned for downtown’s riverfront