Coroner identifies victim in early morning shooting as 18-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the person who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartment complex. They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a boy under the age of 18 was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The coroner’s office has now identified the deceased as 18-year-old Ayvion Antoine Romel Parker of Fort Wayne. His death was ruled a homicide, marking the 16th in Allen County so far this year.

Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

