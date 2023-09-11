WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Monday, September 11
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, September 11.

  • Remembering 9/11 as ceremonies take place at ground zero in New York City.
  • Fort Wayne Police served a warrant at a local business in the early morning hours.
  • The Red Cross declares a national blood shortage.
  • Another road closure is expected for Fort Wayne roads in the coming week.

