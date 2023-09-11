TinCaps secure first playoff berth in six years

By Chris Ryan
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Tincaps rooted on the same team it hopes to beat in the playoffs, as the Great Lakes Loons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday afternoon, thus, securing a first place finish for the TinCaps in the Midwest League East Division and securing a first playoff berth for Fort Wayne, since 2017.

The TinCaps will host the Loons on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. in game one of a best of three series.

