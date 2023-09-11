Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School wave American flags to honor those lost on 9/11

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School held a flag-waving ceremony to honor those who died 22 years ago today on 9/11.

They stood along the sidewalk on the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Barr Street waving the stars and the stripes as cars drove by honking in support.

St. Paul Lutheran’s principal Andy Whirrett also walked around with a megaphone telling students what exactly happened on 9/11. They chose the times of the ceremonies based on when the planes hit, and every time the clock hit that time, Whirrett let them know where the plane hit.

He then walked them to the front steps of the school and explained more details from that day, and the effects it had on the country forever. Then, he led them in prayer.

Whirrett says it’s important to teach young students about 9/11, because they were not alive to witness it.

“It’s important for the kids to remember what happened and to honor those people and to see us adults teaching them how important that is, teaching them to honor and respect not only our military, not only our veterans, not only our current men and women fighting but also our first responders,” says Whirrett.

Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran told me they were honored to participate, and they’re glad they are learning about this so they can always remember the people who died and those who lost their loved ones.

