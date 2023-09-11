Man arrested after ‘large quantities’ of meth found in Fremont drug bust

50-year-old James Edward Amstutz of Fremont was arrested following a drug bust in Fremont.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a large quantity of narcotics were taken off the streets Monday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say detectives searched a home along the 200 block of Snow Lake Lane 840 just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

While searching the property, police found a “large quantity” of suspected methamphetamine, several pieces of suspected drug paraphernalia, over $70,000 in cash, and stolen items. They say two adults and a minor were inside the home when they arrived.

As part of the weeklong investigation, detectives also served a second warrant at a commercial building in Fremont, along East Depot Street. There, they found more suspected meth, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Police say they then arrested the owner of both properties, 50-year-old James Edward Amstutz on Fremont, on several drug charges. He is currently charged with four counts of dealing methamphetamine and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.

The department says this investigation is ongoing and additional suspects and charges may be sought.

