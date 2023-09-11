Kendallville police investigate man approaching young girls

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kendallville Police Department asks the public for help in finding a man approaching young girls in the area.

Police say they recently received more than one report about a man approaching underage girls.

The department posted a warning about the suspicious man on Facebook on Friday, with a picture of the car police believe the man is driving.

According to the Facebook post, police believe the man is older with white hair or balding.

Kendallville police say they have increased patrols in the area and ask that anyone who sees either the man or the car should call 260-347-0654.

