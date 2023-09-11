INDOT announces another I-69 ramp closure
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Expect more traffic headaches in the coming week.
INDOT announced Monday that the I-69 on-ramp from westbound West Jefferson Boulevard to northbound I-69 will temporarily close for concrete replacement and joint repair construction.
Officials say the closure is scheduled to take place on September 18 and last through October 2.
According to a new release, INDOT says drivers looking for alternative routes should use southbound I-69 to the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road interchange, exit 299, and then use the on-ramp to northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.