FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Expect more traffic headaches in the coming week.

INDOT announced Monday that the I-69 on-ramp from westbound West Jefferson Boulevard to northbound I-69 will temporarily close for concrete replacement and joint repair construction.

Officials say the closure is scheduled to take place on September 18 and last through October 2.

According to a new release, INDOT says drivers looking for alternative routes should use southbound I-69 to the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road interchange, exit 299, and then use the on-ramp to northbound I-69, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT announces another I-69 ramp closure (INDOT)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.