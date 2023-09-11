GKB School District’s dismissal impacted due to ‘active situation’ in City of Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District says dismissal at its schools is being impacted Monday amid an investigation in the City of Garrett.

The district sent an email to families around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, saying due to an “active situation in the City of Garrett,” students will only be released directly to parents and guardians.

They say buses will not be dropping students off and student drivers and walkers will also not be released. Staff will be at the front door of each building to help with dismissal, the letter reads.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, rest assured that your students are safe within our school building and we will continue to keep you updated.”

In a text sent to families at 4:15 p.m., district leaders say children are still being picked up.

21Alive has reached out to the Indiana State Police and the school district for further information but has yet to hear back.

