FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a Fort Wayne business Monday morning.

The department’s online activity log shows officers were called to the business along New Haven Avenue around 6:50 a.m. for a warrant service.

Police at the scene tell 21Alive the warrant is part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Programming changes for 21Alive stations
A view of the Taylor Street lot housing General Motors trucks.
General Motor trucks stolen from Taylor Street lot recovered
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is searching and seizing items in I Do Bridal Boutique...
Court freezes ‘I Do Bridal’ assets, initial hearing scheduled
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 88-year-old woman.
Silver alert canceled for missing 88-year-old Huntertown woman
A look inside the class.
New accelerated nursing degree program starts classes

Latest News

Fire breaks out
Fire in Garrett Saturday causes thousands in damage to a garage
21Alive News at Noon
FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation
ISP say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that...
Driver killed after stray tire hits car on I-70
21Alive News at 11
Fire in Garrett Saturday causes thousands in damage to a garage
EACS receives prestigious excellence award