FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a Fort Wayne business Monday morning.
The department’s online activity log shows officers were called to the business along New Haven Avenue around 6:50 a.m. for a warrant service.
Police at the scene tell 21Alive the warrant is part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.
