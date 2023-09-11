FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a Fort Wayne business Monday morning.

The department’s online activity log shows officers were called to the business along New Haven Avenue around 6:50 a.m. for a warrant service.

Police at the scene tell 21Alive the warrant is part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

