Fire in Garrett Saturday causes thousands in damage to a garage

By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews in Garrett responded to a massive fire at a home Saturday night.

Officials say multiple fire agencies were called to a home on East King Street, just north of Garrett High School, around 8 p.m. Saturday.

First responders said when they arrived at the home, they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Fire officials say it only took about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

The Garrett Fire chief says the blaze caused nearly $40,000 in damages. The fire was ruled an accident, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

21Alive News at Noon

FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation

Updated: 27 minutes ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

ISP say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that...

Driver killed after stray tire hits car on I-70

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that left one person dead.

News

21Alive News at 11

Fire in Garrett Saturday causes thousands in damage to a garage

Updated: 31 minutes ago
21Alive News at 11

News

EACS receives prestigious excellence award

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
East Allen University and East Allen County Schools received a prestigious award on Saturday.

Latest News

Crime

Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a...

FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Several officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) were seen serving a warrant at a Fort Wayne business Monday morning.

News

File picture of traffic cones

INDOT announces another I-69 ramp closure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Expect more traffic headaches in the coming week.

News

21Alive News at 11

Candlelight ceremony for suicide loss held Thursday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Dirty Dough Cookies to open in Fort Wayne this winter.

Dirty Dough Cookies planned to open in Fort Wayne

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A new cookie shop is coming to warm up the Summit City this winter.

News

21Alive News at Noon

Kendallville police investigate man approaching young girls

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

Kendallville police investigate a man reported to approach young girls.

Kendallville police investigate man approaching young girls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Kendallville Police Department asks the public for help in finding a man approaching young girls in the area.