Fire in Garrett Saturday causes thousands in damage to a garage

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews in Garrett responded to a massive fire at a home Saturday night.

Officials say multiple fire agencies were called to a home on East King Street, just north of Garrett High School, around 8 p.m. Saturday.

First responders said when they arrived at the home, they saw heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Fire officials say it only took about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

The Garrett Fire chief says the blaze caused nearly $40,000 in damages. The fire was ruled an accident, and no injuries were reported.

