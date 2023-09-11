EACS receives prestigious excellence award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - East Allen University and East Allen County Schools received a prestigious award on Friday.

Officials with the school district said East Allen University won the prestigious Excellence in Community Collaboration Award at the 2023 Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala held by the Indiana Department of Education.

According to an EACS release, the award recognizes individual schools that maximize student support through strategic collaboration with local and state partners.

District officials say this is the second year that an EACS school won this award, with Heritage Jr. Sr. High School receiving the award at last year’s ceremony.

