Driver killed after stray tire hits car on I-70

ISP say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that...
ISP say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that left one person dead.(WTHR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) say they are investigating a crash Monday morning outside of downtown Indianapolis that left one person dead.

Officers say the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Interstate 70, west of downtown Indianapolis.

A caller told police an eastbound pickup truck lost a wheel that bounced over the median and hit an oncoming car, causing its roof and windshield to collapse. The car then went off the road about 300 yards before landing on its side just 25 feet from a house.

ISP says the woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: Programming changes for 21Alive stations
A view of the Taylor Street lot housing General Motors trucks.
General Motor trucks stolen from Taylor Street lot recovered
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is searching and seizing items in I Do Bridal Boutique...
Court freezes ‘I Do Bridal’ assets, initial hearing scheduled
The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 88-year-old woman.
Silver alert canceled for missing 88-year-old Huntertown woman
A look inside the class.
New accelerated nursing degree program starts classes

Latest News

Fire breaks out
Fire in Garrett Saturday causes thousands in damage to a garage
21Alive News at Noon
FWPD serves warrant at local business amid narcotics investigation
21Alive News at 11
Fire in Garrett Saturday causes thousands in damage to a garage
EACS receives prestigious excellence award