Dirty Dough Cookies planned to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new cookie shop is coming to warm up the Summit City this winter.

Developers announced the plan to open Dirty Dough Cookies at 1525 W. Dupont Road, in a shopping plaza between Black Canyon restaurant and Laz’s Cuban Cafe.

According to the company’s website, Indiana already has two locations, one in Indianapolis and another in Fishers. Many of the other locations outside the state are in the southwestern and western parts of the country, with several other locations throughout the country.

Dirty Dough stuffs their cookies with various fillings, giving a unique twist.

Some of the cookie flavors include Cookies N Creme, the Brookie (cookie inside a brownie), and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Officials say cookie flavors rotate on a weekly basis.

A representative for the company says the Dupont Road location is set to open sometime in December.

